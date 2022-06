Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

It's a modest start to the day with US futures also pointing higher. But this just carries over the mood from yesterday with a long weekend being observed in the US. As much as there might be scope for a bit of a breather after last week's heavy selloff, there might be more two-way traffic once Wall Street enters the fray later in the day.