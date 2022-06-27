Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

That's a decent start to the session, with US futures also moving slightly higher again. S&P 500 futures are up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.2%, and Dow futures also up 0.2% at the moment. There is some light optimism but the gains are rather measured for the time being.

Treasury yields are also moving higher with 10-year yields up 4 bps to 3.165% on the day. There's a risk-on element to proceedings and that is feeding a calmer tone to markets for now.