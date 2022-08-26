Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

It's a decent start but be mindful that overall risk sentiment is still rather tepid on the day. The gains here are more of a function to the late advance in US equities yesterday more than any unbridled optimism. In any case, the score for equities will only be settled later today via Powell's speech. US futures are holding a touch lower, with S&P 500 futures down 0.1% and Nasdaq futures down 0.2% currently.