Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

This mirrors the mood in US futures as we see equities sentiment pick up on the day. S&P 500 futures are now up 0.8%, Nasdaq futures up 1.1%, and Dow futures up 0.7% currently. Bond yields are also tracking higher with 10-year Treasury yields up nearly 8 bps to near 3.27% and that is underpinning USD/JPY to 141.45 at the moment - up 0.6% to its highest since 1998.