Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.7%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

S&P 500 futures are also up 32 points, or 0.9%, at the moment so overall equities sentiment is looking more positive for now at least. This comes as we see a bit of calm as the dollar corrects lower and bonds are also halting the rout in the past few days. UK 10-year gilt yields are down 13 bps to 4.12% at the moment.