Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

This builds on the break higher at the end of last week, with the DAX looking towards its highest levels in five months. The overall market mood is more tentative though, as US futures pause for breath. S&P 500 futures are down 10 points, or 0.2%, at the moment. Meanwhile, bonds are lower and that is keeping the dollar slightly ahead on the day.