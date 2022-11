Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

It's a decent start after a bit of a subdued showing yesterday, which also saw US equities fall. But Wall Street recovered some poise late on and that is perhaps translating to some slight positivity in Europe today. The overall risk mood so far on the day is more tepid though I would say, with S&P 500 futures down 5 points, or 0.1%, currently.