Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

The positive mood from Asia carries over to Europe, with China re-opening hopes fueling the optimism. That comes despite a bit of an underwhelming announcement here, though still one that is a step in the right direction. S&P 500 futures are up 13 points, or 0.3%, currently with bond yields looking heavy after Spain's lower inflation print here.