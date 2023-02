Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +1.0%

France CAC 40 +0.9%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

And back the other way we go now. S&P 500 futures are also up 24 points, or 0.6%, currently as the market mood recovers after the setback yesterday. The dollar is on the weaker side as such as the push and pull continues to play out this week, with the bigger picture outlook still eyeing next week's US CPI data.