Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.9%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

There is no stopping the run in European stocks since the turn of the year, as even the period of turbulence in the past two weeks didn't feel much like. The mood today is helped as US futures are also slightly higher, with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures up 0.1% while Dow futures are flat.