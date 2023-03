Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +0.9%

France CAC 40 +1.0%

UK FTSE +0.7%

Spain IBEX +1.0%

This builds on the positive showing from yesterday as equities are sensing further relief in the aftermath of the banking turmoil. Bond yields are also higher on the day, reflecting some added optimism. 2-year German bond yields are up 7 bps to 2.59% while 2-year Treasury yields are now up 2 bps to 3.985% on the day.