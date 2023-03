Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.7%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

This comes alongside higher bond yields on the day as broader market sentiment is reflecting a calmer and better mood. In FX though, it is a bit convoluted as the dollar is the one that is sitting slightly higher on the day. USD/JPY is up 0.9% to near 132.00 but that owes much to higher yields, but EUR/USD is down 0.2% to 1.0823 and AUD/USD down 0.5% to 0.6675 currently.