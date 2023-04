Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

The slight gains come despite a more flattish and tentative mood seen in US futures. It is still early in the day but European indices are definitely looking poised. The CAC 40 index is a whisker away from another fresh record high: