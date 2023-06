Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

Today feels like the market is in search for some air after the continued selling from last week. It has been roughly four to five straight days of losses for European indices, so perhaps we are overdue a light breather. US futures are also holding higher, with S&P 500 futures up 15 points, or 0.35%, at the moment.