Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +0.9%

France CAC 40 +1.0%

UK FTSE +0.9%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.6%

With US stocks also gaining strongly yesterday and the ECB signaling an end to rate hikes, European equities are off to a solid start towards the end of the week. US futures sitting higher is also helping with the mood, as we see S&P 500 futures up 0.2% currently.