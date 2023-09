Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.7%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.4%

Equities are looking to salvage things as we look towards the end of the week as the losses this week are trimmed to just mere marginal levels now. This comes as we see a retreat in bond yields, with 10-year Treasury yields now down 4 bps to 4.556% on the day. The dollar is also getting pummeled now as we get things goin in European morning trade.