Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.9%

This follows up from the gains in Wall Street yesterday, with US futures also marked higher by around 0.3% currently. That is helping with the overall mood but it is still early in the day. The US CPI data is to come and that will be the make or break for stocks, depending on the bond market reaction.