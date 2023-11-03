Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.4%

It's been a stellar week for equities and they'd be hoping to make it a perfect week of gains today. But the overall mood is more tentative now with US futures starting to slip up a little. S&P 500 futures are down 0.2% with Nasdaq futures down 0.4% and Dow futures flattish. All eyes will be on the bond market and what the US non-farm payrolls will have to offer later in North America trading.