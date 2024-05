Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.3%

European indices will be hoping for more of a bounce back after yesterday's fall. But the overall mood will rely on what we get from the US data later in the day. S&P 500 futures are still a little higher, up 0.2% currently.