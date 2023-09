Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.6%

It's a good start to the session and that is helping to pin the dollar slightly lower as we get things underway in Europe. US futures are also just marginally higher as it looks like investors are trying to muster some courage to build on last week's gains.