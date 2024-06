Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.8%

The political angst in the region will continue to be a factor to be mindful of in trading this week. For now, there is an air of calm but we'll see how things go with US retail sales data also on the cards tomorrow. US futures are calmer, keeping lightly changed thus far. S&P 500 futures are up 3 points, or a little closer to 0.1%.