Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

European indices had a stellar 2021 and are off to a decent start in 2022. The mood is helped by US futures also pointing higher, with S&P 500 futures up 0.4%. The CAC 40 index is up to fresh record highs, clipping 7,200: