Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX flat

Italy FTSE MIB +0.3%

This comes as US futures are seen down slightly at the balance as well. S&P 500 futures are lower by 0.2% with Nasdaq futures down by 0.3% currently. That is not making much for traders to work with as the session gets going. The dollar remains steadier overall, down slightly against the yen but up slightly against the antipodeans - similar to yesterday.