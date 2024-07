Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.3%

US futures are also being pressured after the better showing in Wall Street yesterday. S&P 500 futures are down 0.5%, Nasdaq futures down 0.8%, and Dow futures down 0.3% currently. It's shaping up to be more of a retreat in risk sentiment, although the flows elsewhere are much more contained. For European indices, it is looking to be three straight days of declines now this week.