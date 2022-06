Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.6%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.3%

A softer start to the day for Europe, driven lower by weaker sentiment from US trading yesterday. The dour mood also isn't helped by a drag in US futures today as well. S&P 500 futures are down 0.5%, Nasdaq futures down 0.8%, and Dow futures down 0.4% currently.

In turn, that is allowing the dollar to keep a slightly firmer footing across the board to start the day.