Eurostoxx -0.7%

Germany DAX -0.7%

France CAC 40 -0.8%

UK FTSE -0.6%

Spain IBEX -0.7%

This mirrors the drop seen in US futures, with S&P 500 futures seen down 26 points, or 0.7%, currently. Nasdaq futures are also down 0.7% while Dow futures are down 0.4% so far on the day. Despite Kuroda's efforts to push back against the perception that this could be a change in policy stance, the market response is to brush it off for the most part.