Eurostoxx -0.6%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.8%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.7%

It's not a good look with US futures also being smashed at the moment. S&P 500 futures are now down 0.7% with Nasdaq futures down 0.8% and Dow futures down 0.5% on the day. The story is once again higher bond yields, with 10-year Treasury yields at 4.558% currently.