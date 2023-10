Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB flat

As mentioned earlier, the drag on ASML after the earnings report is not really helping with the mood for European stocks this morning. But add in a drop in US futures and it is setting up for more of a subdued session for risk at the moment. S&P 500 futures are down 0.3% as Treasury yields continue to hold at the highs after yesterday's rise.