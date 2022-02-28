  • Eurostoxx -1.5%
  • Germany DAX -2.1%
  • France CAC 40 -2.3%
  • UK FTSE -1.1%
  • Spain IBEX -2.2%

The ruble slide also isn't too comforting, as the currency is down over 20% on the day against the dollar now with USD/RUB up to 100.96 currently. That said, the more dour risk mood has been easing a little in the past hour with S&P 500 futures seen down 1.6% from around 2.2% earlier.

Elsewhere,  gold  is also off its earlier highs to from $1,911 to $1,896 and AUD/USD is trading to the highs for the day, though still down 0.4% to 0.7205.