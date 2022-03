Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.8%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

A bit of a push and pull feel in equities as we begin European morning trade. Stocks are marked slightly lower now and I don't think the inflation numbers that are out from Spain and Germany today will help with the mood.

Elsewhere, US futures are also down a touch by around 0.1% currently.