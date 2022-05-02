Eurostoxx -0.8%

Germany DAX -0.7%

France CAC 40 -1.0%

Spain IBEX -0.9%

For some context, US stocks had a rather poor end to April trading here last week. The dour mood is partly offset by a light bounce in US futures on the day so far. S&P 500 futures are up 0.6%, Nasdaq futures up 0.8%, and Dow futures up 0.6%.

But again, it comes after an extremely poor month for stocks in general. Looking at US indices, the S&P 500 and Dow had their worst months since March 2020 with the Nasdaq also suffering its worst monthly performance since 2008. It's all down to the Fed now.