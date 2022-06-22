Eurostoxx -1.4%

Germany DAX -1.7%

UK FTSE -1.3%

France CAC 40 -1.6%

Spain IBEX -1.2%

It's a rough start for European stocks as the optimism early in the week is proving to be fleeting. US futures are also marked lower as the nerves from last week are starting to show up again. S&P 500 futures are down 1.5% on the day currently.

Elsewhere, bonds are more bid with 10-year Treasury yields down 8 bps to 3.225%. The risk-off mood is keeping the dollar and yen in a firm spot as European morning trade gets underway.