Eurostoxx -0.6%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

Equities sentiment in general remains on the rocks and yesterday's showing was less than confident. The optimism at the start of the week has certainly dissipated and European indices look more poised to revisit the March lows again.

Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are down 0.2%, Nasdaq futures down 0.1%, and Dow futures down 0.2% on the day.