Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

Regional stocks remain on the defensive as soaring energy prices have cast a grim outlook on things ahead of the winter months. Overall risk sentiment on the day remains rather sluggish as well with US futures seen down 0.1% currently. In FX, the dollar is slightly firmer but gains are nothing too significant as the session gets underway.