Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

The negative catch up play if offset somewhat by some very light reprieve seen in US futures, with S&P 500 futures up 0.2% on the day. So far, markets are not yet running with the big moves from yesterday but it is still early and US producer prices data may act as another trigger point later today.