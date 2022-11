Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

It's looking like a mixed start to the new week with US futures also keeping slightly lower so far today. S&P 500 futures are down 15 points, or 0.4%, with the US midterms in focus and we will also be gearing towards the inflation data on Thursday this week.