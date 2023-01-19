Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

This is but a slight dent to the stunning rally since the start of the year for European equities. There is a bit of a split in terms overall sentiment when viewing European stocks and US stocks now but they will still follow the general mood if there are bigger factors at play - similar to the one yesterday. The drop today is a bit of a catch up to Wall Street's losses but it also comes as US futures are slightly lower and bonds being more bid i.e. a more classic risk-off look and feel.