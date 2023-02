Eurostoxx -0.8%

Germany DAX -0.7%

France CAC 40 -0.9%

UK FTSE -0.6%

Spain IBEX -0.7%

This is but a small dent for European equities as sentiment is shot slightly after the hot US jobs report on Friday last week. S&P 500 futures are also down 18 points, or 0.4%, so the overall risk mood is leaning more defensively at the moment. Elsewhere, the dollar is keeping steadier across the board with light gains being observed mostly.