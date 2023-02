Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.8%

This is but a dent for European indices after having maintained a solid start to the year for the most part. The price action yesterday wasn't too supportive but we still saw the DAX close at its highest levels in nearly a year. That speaks a lot to how regional indices are performing so far.