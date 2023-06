Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

This continues from the drop yesterday with US futures also now tilting lower. S&P 500 futures are down 0.2% as equities are struggling for traction so far this week. For today, it comes against the backdrop of higher yields for once but that mostly is to do with UK inflation helping to pressure bonds as we get into European trading.