Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.5%

This mirrors the mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures marked down by 0.3% currently. The poor trade balance figures from China earlier is also a negative factor on the day. But it has been a poor start to August trading for stocks in general.