Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.3%

This comes as US futures are also pinned down to start the session, with S&P 500 futures now down 0.2%. Nasdaq futures are down 0.3% and Dow futures down 0.1% as investors continue to throw caution to the wind. 10-year Treasury yields have pared its slight drop earlier to 4.26% currently and the bond market will remain a key spot to watch for broader market sentiment in the day ahead.