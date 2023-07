Eurostoxx -0.6%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.8%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX flat

It's a softer open but nothing that is too outstanding after the strong gains last week. US futures are also looking more tepid, down roughly 0.1% at the moment. It's a relatively quiet start to the day, with major currencies also not hinting at much so far.