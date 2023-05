Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

The changes are light as US futures are also keeping little changed mostly. S&P 500 futures are up 0.1% now after being flattish mostly earlier but so far, there isn't much appetite as we continue to count down to the Fed and ECB policy decisions later in the week.