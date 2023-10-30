Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.4%

That's a decent advance for now after the poor showing towards the end of last week. This comes as we see a bit of a better mood with US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures up 0.6%, Nasdaq futures up 0.8%, and Dow futures up 0.5% currently. But can the gains hold or are we going to see a turnaround later in Wall Street? Also, don't forget that month-end flows are a consideration factor in the next two days as well.