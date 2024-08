Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

It's a positive start to proceedings, with USD/JPY also trading up to fresh highs for the day at around 147.90 currently. It's more of the same flows that we saw from yesterday, with markets continuing to breathe easier for now. The unwinding of the carry trade has eased but we'll see what key US data has to offer in the next two days to be certain of the mood.