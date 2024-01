Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.3%

This matches up with US futures at the moment, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.2% on the day. The fact that bond yields are finding itself limited after 10-year Treasury yields were capped at 4% yesterday is arguably helping with the mood for now. The dollar is also slightly lower at the balance against most of the major currencies as we get things going on the session.