Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

US futures are mostly little changed, with S&P 500 futures just down by 0.1%. That's not really giving traders much to work with as we get things going in European trading. Major currencies are still lightly changed overall too with dollar pairs keeping in narrow ranges. USD/JPY is just up 0.2% to 146.85 but that is a whole lot calmer compared to the price action yesterday.