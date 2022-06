Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

In essence, European indices are playing a bit of catch up to the late turnaround in US stocks yesterday. The overall tone in the equities space remains more sluggish as outlined earlier here.

S&P 500 futures are down 0.3%, Nasdaq futures down 0.4%, and Dow futures down 0.3% currently.