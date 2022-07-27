Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

This chips away at some of the losses to start the new week, with the mood helped by a rise in US futures on the day. S&P 500 futures are up 36 points, or 0.9%, currently with Nasdaq futures up 1.4% and Dow futures up 0.4%. It's all about the Fed today so while the early optimism here does somewhat negate the losses yesterday, we'll have to see what the FOMC meeting has to offer before getting more conviction for the remainder of the week.